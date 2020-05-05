|
Robert P. "Phil" McCarty
Port Huron - Robert Phillip "Phil" McCarty, 73, of Port Huron, died Monday, May 4, 2020, with his wife and sister by his side.
He was born October 21, 1946 in Port Huron to the late Vaughn and Gertrude McCarty. He married Deborah M. Bills on May 20, 1977 in Faith Lutheran Church in Port Huron.
Phil was a 1964 graduate of Cros-Lex High School. He worked with his father for V.R. McCarty and Son Construction, and as a police officer for Lexington, Huron County, and later for the city of Port Huron, retiring as a Detective Lieutenant in 2003. He enjoyed golfing, classic cars, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debbie; two sons, Steve (Diana) McCarty and Daniel (Tiffany) McCarty; step-son, Clayton Bills; eight grandchildren, Paula, Amber, Billy, Dalton, Brandon, and Meghan McCarty, Marie and Carla Bills and Maggie McDonald; sister, Judy (Roger) Brinker; mother-in-law, Marcella Kivel; two brothers-in-law, Dan (Debbie) Kivel and Dennis (Kelly) Kivel; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a son, Paul McCarty.
A private visitation will be held for the immediate family.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Mt. Hope Cemetery. The funeral will process from Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home to the cemetery beginning at 12:30 p.m. Those wishing to join the procession are welcome. Pallbearers will be officers of the Port Huron Police Department
A memorial service will also be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of East Tennessee general support fund or the Blue Water Area Humane Society.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from May 5 to May 7, 2020