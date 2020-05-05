Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Funeral
Saturday, May 9, 2020
12:30 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Visitation
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McCarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. "Phil" McCarty


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. "Phil" McCarty Obituary
Robert P. "Phil" McCarty

Port Huron - Robert Phillip "Phil" McCarty, 73, of Port Huron, died Monday, May 4, 2020, with his wife and sister by his side.

He was born October 21, 1946 in Port Huron to the late Vaughn and Gertrude McCarty. He married Deborah M. Bills on May 20, 1977 in Faith Lutheran Church in Port Huron.

Phil was a 1964 graduate of Cros-Lex High School. He worked with his father for V.R. McCarty and Son Construction, and as a police officer for Lexington, Huron County, and later for the city of Port Huron, retiring as a Detective Lieutenant in 2003. He enjoyed golfing, classic cars, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debbie; two sons, Steve (Diana) McCarty and Daniel (Tiffany) McCarty; step-son, Clayton Bills; eight grandchildren, Paula, Amber, Billy, Dalton, Brandon, and Meghan McCarty, Marie and Carla Bills and Maggie McDonald; sister, Judy (Roger) Brinker; mother-in-law, Marcella Kivel; two brothers-in-law, Dan (Debbie) Kivel and Dennis (Kelly) Kivel; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a son, Paul McCarty.

A private visitation will be held for the immediate family.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Mt. Hope Cemetery. The funeral will process from Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home to the cemetery beginning at 12:30 p.m. Those wishing to join the procession are welcome. Pallbearers will be officers of the Port Huron Police Department

A memorial service will also be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of East Tennessee general support fund or the Blue Water Area Humane Society.

Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from May 5 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now