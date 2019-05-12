|
Robert Patrick Cooper
Port Huron - Robert Patrick Cooper, 88, of Port Huron, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born to Stanley and Mildred Cooper, March 8, 1931 in Sarnia, Ontaria and married Doris A. DeLong on April 23, 1953 in Port Huron. Robert worked as a painter and was a long term Painters Union Member. He was life member of both the Fraternal Order of the Eagle #3702 for 40 years and the Moose Lodge #158, and he served as officers for both numerous time. Robert was an avid boat owner/sailor. Robert's wife Doris preceded him in death on October 25, 2012, and they married 60 years. Robert is survived four children, Lynda (Michael) Marth of Chesterfield, MI; Donald Patrick Cooper, Port Huron; Dennis Cooper of Fort Gratiot, MI; and Brenda Smith (Daryl) of Cameron Park, CA,; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; many sisters and brothers in Sarnia; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Umbreit, and other siblings. There will be a memorial service on May 17th at 3 pm at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 2645 Howard Street, Port Huron Michigan. Interment will be in Cass City at a later date. Contributions may be made in Robert's memory to his family.
Published in The Times Herald on May 12, 2019