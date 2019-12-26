|
|
Robert R. Wakeham
Fort Gratiot - Robert Ralph Wakeham, 54, of Fort Gratiot, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 as a result of a motorcycle accident.
He was born May 16, 1965 in Port Huron to Thomas Wakeham Sr. and the late Patricia Wakeham. He married Claire Broussard on August 16, 1991 in Port Huron.
Mr. Wakeham was a truck driver with Emterra Environmental USA. He loved riding his motorcycle and being with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Claire; his father, Thomas Wakeham Sr.; three siblings, Thomas Wakeham Jr., Dawayne (Brenda) Wakeham and Becky Edgerton (Shelia Morrison); and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
