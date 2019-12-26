Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wakeham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Wakeham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Wakeham Obituary
Robert R. Wakeham

Fort Gratiot - Robert Ralph Wakeham, 54, of Fort Gratiot, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 as a result of a motorcycle accident.

He was born May 16, 1965 in Port Huron to Thomas Wakeham Sr. and the late Patricia Wakeham. He married Claire Broussard on August 16, 1991 in Port Huron.

Mr. Wakeham was a truck driver with Emterra Environmental USA. He loved riding his motorcycle and being with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Claire; his father, Thomas Wakeham Sr.; three siblings, Thomas Wakeham Jr., Dawayne (Brenda) Wakeham and Becky Edgerton (Shelia Morrison); and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now