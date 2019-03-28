Robert Raymond Sibilla Sr.



Fort Gratiot - Robert Raymond Sibilla Sr., 80, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at home with his family beside him.



He was born August 18, 1938 in Port Huron. He was the son of the late Raymond Sibilla and Louise and Joseph Welch. Bob was introduced to his wife, Ruth Ann Promer, and they shared 60 years of marriage. Together they raised their family in Port Huron. He worked for many years as a millwright at Port Huron Paper. Bob enjoyed spending time with Ruth working in the yard, cruising town in their classic cars, sharing lunch while parked under the Blue Water Bridge, and playing cards with family and friends.



Robert is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Sibilla; his children, Lynn (David) Wilton; Carrie (Henry) Clubb and Robert (Tammy) Sibilla Jr.; five loving granddaughters, Jessica Sibilla (Manuel Barron), Amy (Andrew) Chandler, Megan (John) Powers, Kristina (Christopher) Feeny and Julie Clubb (Phil Owen Jr.); great-grandchildren, Travis, Alayna and Tyler Barron, Kendra and Gavin Feeny, Kaylee Clubb, Blake Chandler, and was anticipating the arrival of Baby Powers; his dearest brother, Warren (Joan) Sibilla; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and infant grandson, Robert Sibilla III.



Up until the end of his journey here on Earth, Bob continued to demonstrate his strength, wit, and determination. He will forever be loved and his family will meet him in the "beautiful" place again someday.



Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled.



Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 28, 2019