Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
5:30 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Riehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Riehl


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert S. Riehl Obituary
Robert S. Riehl

Kimball Township - Robert Scott Riehl, 63, of Kimball Township, died Saturday, February 23, 2019.

He was born February 24, 1955 in Port Huron to the late Loretta "Joyce" and John Riehl Jr.

Robert was a 1973 graduate of Port Huron Northern High School. Construction was Bob's passion and that led him to open Riehl & Sons Construction which he operated for many years. He also enjoyed sailing and skiing. Bob was known for his honest, loyal, and caring personality.

Robert is survived by his three children, Karlie, Dan, and Dustin Riehl; a granddaughter, Brianna Riehl; siblings, Gary (Susie) Riehl, Jerry Riehl, Jeff (Jane) Riehl, Terry (Tom) Dagg, James (Kathy) Mitrink, Ron (Dori) Lewis and Ray (Cindy) Lewis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and John Riehl Jr; and a sister, Stephanie Mitrink.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. -1:00 p.m. and 3-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with Funeral Services following at 5:30 p.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Huntington Disease Society of America. To send condolences, visit www.pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now