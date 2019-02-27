Robert S. Riehl



Kimball Township - Robert Scott Riehl, 63, of Kimball Township, died Saturday, February 23, 2019.



He was born February 24, 1955 in Port Huron to the late Loretta "Joyce" and John Riehl Jr.



Robert was a 1973 graduate of Port Huron Northern High School. Construction was Bob's passion and that led him to open Riehl & Sons Construction which he operated for many years. He also enjoyed sailing and skiing. Bob was known for his honest, loyal, and caring personality.



Robert is survived by his three children, Karlie, Dan, and Dustin Riehl; a granddaughter, Brianna Riehl; siblings, Gary (Susie) Riehl, Jerry Riehl, Jeff (Jane) Riehl, Terry (Tom) Dagg, James (Kathy) Mitrink, Ron (Dori) Lewis and Ray (Cindy) Lewis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and John Riehl Jr; and a sister, Stephanie Mitrink.



Visitation will be 11 a.m. -1:00 p.m. and 3-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with Funeral Services following at 5:30 p.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.



Memorials may be made to the Huntington Disease Society of America.