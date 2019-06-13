Robert T. Brooks



Marysville - Robert Thomas Brooks, 82, of Marysville, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019.



He was born June 11, 1937 in Omar, West Virginia to the late Robert and Hester Brooks. He married Delma J. Rose on August 22, 1955. She preceded him in death on January 17, 1996. He married Naomi (Pringle) Ross on March 16, 1997.



Bob was a truck driver with Central Cartage for 31 years. He was a member of the Bluewater Free Methodist Church.



Bob is survived by a his wife, Naomi; three children, Deborah White, Thomas (Donna) Brooks and Loren (Melissa) Brooks; six grandchildren, Carrie Broda, Christina Rush, Emily, Tommy, Hunter and Tanner Brooks; five stepchildren, Julie (Tim) Struble, Jere (Brenda) Ross, Brian (Dawn) Ross, Mark (Rachelle) Ross and Tim (Mary) Ross; 11 step grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Pearl Brooks; brother-in-law, Cliff (Shirley) Rose; and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday in the Marysville Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Blue Water Free Methodist Church. The Reverend Randy Bennett will officiate.



Burial will be in Memphis Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Blue Water Free Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com