Robert T. Ryan


1935 - 2019
Robert T. Ryan Obituary
Robert T. Ryan

Marysville - Robert T. Ryan, 84, of Marysville, passed away on July 19, 2019 in Lake Huron Medical Center. He was born on February 28, 1935 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, son of the late Thomas and Helen Ryan. Robert married Mary Noreen Shillington in 1983 and moved to Marysville. He was an avid golfer and hockey enthusiast. Robert played the keyboard for his church for many years. After working 30 years he retired and went south on the roads for the winter. Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Noreen Ryan of Marysville; son, Robert Ryan Jr. (Michelle) of Bolton, Canada; son, Scott (Linda) Ryan of Cambridge, Canada; sister, Sally (Dennis) Neilson of Alberta, Canada and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron, MI. Minister Shaun Laurain will officiate. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial tributes may be made to the or . To view obituary and share memories visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 23, 2019
