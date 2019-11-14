|
|
Robert W. Horn
St. Clair - Robert W. Horn, age 87, of St. Clair, passed away November 12, 2019. He was born May 12, 1932 to the late Arthur and Louise Horn. On March 1, 1954 Robert married Janet Brown in Marine City. She preceded him in death on April 27, 2009. Robert retired from Detroit Edison following over 25 years of employment, is a former member of Crossroads Community Church, China Twp., and a Charter member of the Nettles Island Church, Florida. He was once an avid hunter and always loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always considered them his greatest blessing in life. He is survived by his children David (Lou Ann) Horn of Port Huron, Deborah DeBee of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, and Delores (Michael) Zacharias of Marysville; grandchildren Jeremy, Daniel, Megan and Hannah; great-grandchildren Cody, Bethany, Adalynn and Madelyne; siblings Helen McClellan, Donald Horn, Diane (Larry) Woodward and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Janet Horn; daughter Darlene Horn; granddaughter Emily Zacharias and siblings Virginia Heath, Dorothy Brotherton, James Horn and son-in-law Brian DeBee. Visiting hours are Sunday, November 17th 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, East China Twp. Memorials are suggested to Crossroads Community Church or Right to Life. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019