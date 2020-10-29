1/
Robert W. Moore
Robert W. Moore

East China Township - Robert Wayne Moore, 88, of East China Township, died Friday, October 23, 2020.

He was born June 4, 1932 in Chesterfield to the late Wayne and Hazel Moore.

Robert helped his father run the family produce stand for many years. He was a long-time resident at River Bend Assisted Living, where he made many friends among the other residents and the staff.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Rosehill Cemetery, East China.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
