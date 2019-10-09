|
|
Robert W. Platzer
Port Huron - Robert William Platzer, 67, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
He was born July 6, 1952 in Mt. Clemens to the late Wilford Robert and Violet Jean Platzer. He married Vartush Hratchian on September 21, 1979 in Port Huron.
Mr. Platzer was a realtor. He enjoyed buying and selling vinyl records and spending time with his family and his dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Vartush Platzer; three brothers, Stephen (Kathy) Platzer, Gary (Sue) Platzer and Russell Platzer; his in-laws, Ararat Hratchian (Elly Hunt) and Hrant (Michelle) Hratchian; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A memorial visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019