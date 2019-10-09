Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Platzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Platzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Platzer Obituary
Robert W. Platzer

Port Huron - Robert William Platzer, 67, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

He was born July 6, 1952 in Mt. Clemens to the late Wilford Robert and Violet Jean Platzer. He married Vartush Hratchian on September 21, 1979 in Port Huron.

Mr. Platzer was a realtor. He enjoyed buying and selling vinyl records and spending time with his family and his dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Vartush Platzer; three brothers, Stephen (Kathy) Platzer, Gary (Sue) Platzer and Russell Platzer; his in-laws, Ararat Hratchian (Elly Hunt) and Hrant (Michelle) Hratchian; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A memorial visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now