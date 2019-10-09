|
Robert W. Platzer
Port Huron - Robert William Platzer, 67, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 restfully in his sleep.
He was born July 6, 1952 in Mt. Clemens to the late Wilford Robert and Violet Jean Platzer. Bob graduated from Port Huron High School in 1970 and married Vartush Hratchian on September 21, 1979 in Port Huron.
Bob was Director of the St. Clair County Anti Cruelty League in the late 70's and early 80's where he met his future bride. Their mutual love for all animals, especially dogs, is what brought them together. Bob made the decision to return to school in the early 80's and proudly completed the Culinary Arts Program at SC4, Summa Cum Laude. After graduation, he was hired at Mercy Hospital as a Supervisor in the Dietary Department and a few years later decided to try real estate. He joined Rowling Real Estate and remained there for the next 20 years. He made the decision to retire after complicated health issues in 2011.
In his younger years, Bob was a proud partier and loved to take things to the limit. On his 40th birthday when the song by Pearl Jam came out, "I'm Still Alive," this became his anthem and cherished each day he had after that. Fortunately, he put that wild side behind him and was healthy and happy until his last breath. For the past several years he has passionately enjoyed collecting, buying, and selling vinyl records online and spending time with Tush, Dutch, and Daisy, who will miss him every minute of every day.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vartush Platzer; three brothers, Stephen (Kathy) Platzer, Gary (Sue) Platzer and Russell Platzer; his in-laws, Ararat Hratchian (Elly Hunt) and Hrant (Michelle) Hratchian; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A memorial visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019