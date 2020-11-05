Robert W. Ripkey
Port Huron - Robert William Ripkey, 67, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
He was born July 10, 1953 in Port Huron to the late Shirley and Kenneth Ripkey.
Robert enjoyed going to the ARC and attending other activities with family and friends.
He is survived by his siblings, Thomas (Marilyn) Ripkey, Richard Ripkey and Carol Backman; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron, Township. The Reverend William Wright will officiate.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com