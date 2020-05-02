Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Shafer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Shafer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Shafer Obituary
Robert W. Shafer

St. Clair - Robert W Shafer Bob "Cool" Shafer 78 of St. Clair Michigan passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 29th with his family by his side. Bob was well known for his friendly smile, fun loving personality and his generous heart. "Cool" loved doing anything that involved having fun with his family and friends the first of which was playing golf! He is survived by his wife Linda of over 51 years, son Steve his wife Kim and grandson Pearson, brothers Art Shafer (Donna) and Ron Shafer (Jenny), brothers-in-law Ed Siegrist (Mary Jo) and Ed Carnahan, sister-in-law Ginny Hurttgam and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Shafer, mother Helen Havens, brother Dick Shafer and sisters Cindy Havens and Mary Ann Carnahan. Due to current conditions surrounding COVID-19 there will only be a private service for immediate family. A celebration of life may be planned at a future time. Expressions of sympathy can be made in his honor to the Blue Water Hospice Home. The family would like to thank all of the healthcare workers who showed so much compassion to Bob and our family during these most difficult times. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -