Robert W. Shafer
St. Clair - Robert W Shafer Bob "Cool" Shafer 78 of St. Clair Michigan passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 29th with his family by his side. Bob was well known for his friendly smile, fun loving personality and his generous heart. "Cool" loved doing anything that involved having fun with his family and friends the first of which was playing golf! He is survived by his wife Linda of over 51 years, son Steve his wife Kim and grandson Pearson, brothers Art Shafer (Donna) and Ron Shafer (Jenny), brothers-in-law Ed Siegrist (Mary Jo) and Ed Carnahan, sister-in-law Ginny Hurttgam and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Shafer, mother Helen Havens, brother Dick Shafer and sisters Cindy Havens and Mary Ann Carnahan. Due to current conditions surrounding COVID-19 there will only be a private service for immediate family. A celebration of life may be planned at a future time. Expressions of sympathy can be made in his honor to the Blue Water Hospice Home. The family would like to thank all of the healthcare workers who showed so much compassion to Bob and our family during these most difficult times. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2020