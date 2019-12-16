Services
Roberta J. Nichols

Roberta J. Nichols Obituary
Roberta J. Nichols

Fort Gratiot - Roberta J. Nichols, 73, of Fort Gratiot, died Monday, December 16, 2019.

She was born August 8, 1946 in Port Huron to the late Robert and Virginia Wier. She married Gilbert "Gib" Nichols on April 8, 1965.

Mrs. Nichols was employed with Ford Motor Company. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, going to the casinos, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gib; a son, Jeffery (Catherine) Nichols; a granddaughter, Maryssa Nichols; three siblings, Sandra (Gary) Walter, Rodney Wier and Patricia (Frank) Schultz; her in-laws, Merilyn (Wesley) Kerbyson, Gary (Marlene) Nichols and Thomas (Gail) Nichols; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery Chapel. The Reverend Joe Doenges will officiate.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
