1/1
Roberta L. Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta L. Ellis

Ruby - Roberta L. Ellis, age 82, of Ruby passed away on August 14, 2020.

She was born on January 29, 1938, in Detroit, to the late Joseph and Mildred Richardson.

Roberta married Donald F. Ellis Sr. on August 13, 1960.

She loved puzzles, books, crossword puzzles and the "collage" in Glennie, Michigan. Roberta retired from Mueller Brass in 2000 and was a proud member of the Salvation Army Woman's Auxiliary. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Port Huron.

Roberta is survived by her son, Donnie Ellis Jr. and his longtime girlfriend, Verna Lozano along with several nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her beloved little maltese, Ellie Ellis and her granddog, Earnhardt.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don and sister, Joanne Yarbrough.

Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Memorial tributes may be made to the wishes of the family.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved