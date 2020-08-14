Roberta L. Ellis
Ruby - Roberta L. Ellis, age 82, of Ruby passed away on August 14, 2020.
She was born on January 29, 1938, in Detroit, to the late Joseph and Mildred Richardson.
Roberta married Donald F. Ellis Sr. on August 13, 1960.
She loved puzzles, books, crossword puzzles and the "collage" in Glennie, Michigan. Roberta retired from Mueller Brass in 2000 and was a proud member of the Salvation Army Woman's Auxiliary. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Port Huron.
Roberta is survived by her son, Donnie Ellis Jr. and his longtime girlfriend, Verna Lozano along with several nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her beloved little maltese, Ellie Ellis and her granddog, Earnhardt.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don and sister, Joanne Yarbrough.
