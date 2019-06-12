Services
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Richmond First United Methodist Church
69495 Main Street
Richmond, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Lynne "Bobbie" Ramsey


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roberta Lynne "Bobbie" Ramsey Obituary
Roberta Lynne "Bobbie" Ramsey

Alma - Roberta Lynne "Bobbie" Ramsey, age 78, of Alma, formerly of Richmond, Michigan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Masonic Pathways in Alma. She was born April 20, 1940 in Port Huron, Michigan the daughter of Harold and Eleanor (Witmer) Ramsey. Bobbie was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Richmond and the Order of the Easter Star.

She is survived by her brother, Jim (Rita) Ramsey of Olathe, Kansas, a nephew, Mark (Sarah) Ramsey of Shawnee, Kansas, a niece, Traci Hayes of Independence, Missouri and several great-nieces and nephews.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 am at the Richmond First United Methodist Church, 69495 Main Street, Richmond, MI 48062. Interment to be held at Richmond Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Bobbie's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
Download Now