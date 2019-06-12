|
Roberta Lynne "Bobbie" Ramsey
Alma - Roberta Lynne "Bobbie" Ramsey, age 78, of Alma, formerly of Richmond, Michigan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Masonic Pathways in Alma. She was born April 20, 1940 in Port Huron, Michigan the daughter of Harold and Eleanor (Witmer) Ramsey. Bobbie was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Richmond and the Order of the Easter Star.
She is survived by her brother, Jim (Rita) Ramsey of Olathe, Kansas, a nephew, Mark (Sarah) Ramsey of Shawnee, Kansas, a niece, Traci Hayes of Independence, Missouri and several great-nieces and nephews.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 am at the Richmond First United Methodist Church, 69495 Main Street, Richmond, MI 48062. Interment to be held at Richmond Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Bobbie's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 12, 2019