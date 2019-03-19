Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
202 N Main St
Capac, MI 48014
(810) 395-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Capac Cemetery
Capac - 81, died Sunday, March 17, 2019.

He was born in Jamay, Jalisco, Mexico on August 3, 1937, the son of the late Bibiano and Aurora (Magallon) Aguinaga.

Roberto's marriage of 58 years to Rosa Rodriguez was October 8, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Imlay City.

Roberto worked 31 years for General Motors at the Fisher Body Plant in Pontiac and the Lake Orion Assembly.

He was an active member of United Auto Workers Local #5960 and St. Nicholas Catholic Church. He loved the outdoors, mowing the lawn, and most of all, family activities.

Surviving in addition to his wife Rosa are three daughters; Rosemary (Joaquin) Santos, Yolanda (Joe) Cutino, and Alicia Aguinaga; three sons; Steve (Jessie) Aguinaga, Oscar Aguinaga, and Jose (Wendi) Aguinaga; 20 grandchildren, 16 1/2 great-grandchildren, two sisters; Janie and Rosario; as well as many nieces and nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by two sons; Rego and Arthur Aguinaga, and two sisters; Rosario and Imelda.

The family honors the memory of Roberto and invites you to visit and share memories Wednesday, March 20, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 6:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Doc. Ortman will officiate. Interment will follow in Capac Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".

For information and Guest Book

kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
