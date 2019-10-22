|
Robin L. Wetzel
Smiths Creek - Robin Lynn Wetzel, 57, of Smiths Creek, died Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Robin was employed with HP Pelzer Automotive for many years and was the former owner of Dust Busters Cleaning Company.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip; daughter, Stacie Berry; granddaughter, Brooklyn Berry; brothers, Charles (Carmen) Hubble, Scott Hubble, George (Diana) Hubble, Jerry (Carol) Singles, and Lance Rising; and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday afternoon, October 27, 2019 in the St. Edwards on the Lake Church Hall in Lakeport.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019