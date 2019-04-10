Rock L. Stevens



Port Huron - Rock L. Stevens, 70, of Port Huron, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6, 2019.



My beloved is an angel. This is Rock's journey. He was born June 14, 1948 in Nashville, Tennessee to his loving parents, Alton and the late Coralee Stevens. His family moved to Michigan when he was very young, eventually settling in Troy. Rock met his sweetie, Gayle, in 1965 at Avondale High School in Auburn Hills where they fell in love. Their journey had begun. He graduated in 1966 and studied at Oakland Community College for two years, and then at Oakland University, graduating in 1971. Rock married his soul mate on July 31, 1971.



Rock became a real estate agent in 1972. He was then hired by an alternative education program, organized by Dr. Christine Davidson. This program was merged with Port Huron School District in 1973, where his teaching career began. Rock spent 20 years in adult education, then went to Port Huron High School, where over 16 years he touched many lives. He was twice named to "Who's Who among American Teachers." He was passionate about inspiring his students to love learning. He retired from teaching in 2010. He owned and operated the Atrium Café with Gayle and loved greeting guests there. He enjoyed collecting antiques and loved his antique cars. Rock will be greatly missed by many, especially his sweetie.



He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gayle; his father, Alton "Big Al" Stevens; two nephews, Daren (Rhonda) McLaughlin and Darby (Kristy) McLaughlin; a niece, Deborah (Jordan) Gerwolds; and many great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Aleta McLaughlin.



Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Marysville Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Foundation of St. Clair County to create the Rock Stevens Memorial Scholarship Fund. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary