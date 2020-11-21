Rodney A. Gilbert
Port Huron - Rodney Alan Gilbert, 55, of Port Huron, died Saturday, November 14, 2020.
He was born June 21, 1965 in Port Huron to Joyce and the late Cecil Gilbert.
Rodney attended Woodland Developmental Center and was employed with the Arc of St. Clair County. He enjoyed playing Wii games, wrestling, hockey, bowling and drawing many art projects. He also enjoyed working at Sail Away Café.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce Love; brother, Cecil "Bud" (Jeanne) Gilbert Jr.; nephew, Christopher Gilbert; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Bruce Richter. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Clifford Love.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-7 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others. Private services for the family will follow at 7:00 p.m. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Warner Adult Foster Care.