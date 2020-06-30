Roger E. Hanton
1937 - 2020
Roger E. Hanton

Atlanta, Michigan - Mr. Roger E. Hanton, age 83, of Atlanta, Michigan, formerly of Port Huron, passed away on June 27, 2020.

He was born on June 11, 1937, in Port Huron, to the late Herbert and Elizabeth Hanton.

Roger was a longtime teacher and coach in Livonia Schools. He loved hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his first wife of 47 years, Marilyn, 2 sons, Craig Hanton of Holly and Sandy (Lorri) Hanton of Atlanta, son-in-law, Dale Bryan, granddaughter, Chelsea Bryan of California, brother, Richard Hanton of Port Huron and his second wife, Anne Hanton.

Roger was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Bryan.

Services will be held at a later date, cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Memorial tributes may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
