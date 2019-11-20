|
|
Roger M Irwin
Port Huron - 94, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 5, 1925, son of the late David and Charlotte (Cowens) Irwin.
Roger married Phyllis McIntyre in Port Huron at Grace Episcopal Church on October 9, 1948.
Roger served his country with the United States Army in World War II from 1944-1946 and earned a bronze battle star.He was a lifetime member of the Port Huron Elks Lodge 343, Post #796, American Legion Post #8, and the Voiture 120 St. Clair County 40/8. He was the past commander of the American Legion and he enjoyed playing Euchre and Pinochle. Most importantly Roger enjoyed his time spent with family.
Surviving in addition to Phyllis his loving wife of 71 years are his children, Marsha Kearns of Port Huron and Kimberly Irwin of Fort Gratiot; granddaughter, Kourtney (Cedric Sanchez); great-grandson, Kolton Roger; sister-in-law, Ginny Irwin; special friend, Rose Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert and William Irwin and Marie Weston; and his son-in-law, Larry Kearns.
The family honors the memory of Roger and invites you to visit and share memories on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Port Huron.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Blue Water Area Humane Society or the Old Newsboys Association of Port Huron.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019