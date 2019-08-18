|
Rona L. Sinnott
Kimball Township - Rona Lee Sinnott, 63, of Kimball Township, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 after a short illness.
She was born January 30, 1956 in Port Huron to James and Lorraine Smith. She married Charles L. Sinnott on September 27, 1975 in Port Huron.
Rona was a member of Griswold Street Baptist Church and served for over 40 years in church and youth ministries. She was a bus driver for the Port Huron Area School District for 31 years and co-owner of Ammerman's Carpet Cleaning. Rona enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, gardening, and garage saling. She enjoyed planning family vacations and traveling to National Parks. She loved spending any free time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Charles; a son, Daniel (Lisa) Sinnott; a daughter, Rochelle (Jason) Fetterly; her parents, James and Lorraine Smith; her mother-in-law, Donna Sinnott; four grandchildren, Nathan Fetterly, Emma Sinnott, Ava Sinnott, and Zoey Fetterly; a sister, Susan (Tony) Kuhlman; a brother Lawrence (Renae) Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Griswold Street Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Dr. Timothy North will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Park Foundation.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 18, 2019