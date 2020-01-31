|
Ronald E. Rhody
Lewiston - Ronald Edwin Rhody, 74, of Lewiston, died Thursday, January 30, 2020.
He was born March 12, 1945 in Port Huron to the late Cecil and Hattie Rhody. He married Mary D. Holzberger on December 21, 1984 in Port Huron. She died October 13, 2002.
Ronald was a 1963 graduate of Port Huron High School. He was employed with General Motors until retirement. Ronald lived in Port Huron until 1989 and then moved up north to the Lewiston area where he built his own home. He enjoyed traveling, gambling and hunting.
He is survived by his sons, Robert (Tricia Urban), Scott (Jane), and Richard (Geri) Rhody; step-son, Ronald (Kimberly) Holzberger II; step-daughters, Kimberly (Gary) Riedel, Michelle (Pete) Crerar; and Amy Lynn Holzberger; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother; Gary (Shirley) Rhody; aunt, Louise Kammer; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Rhody.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. The Reverend Bonnie Klos will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020