Ronald Ernest Ross
Fort Gratiot/ formerly Franklin - Ronald E. Ross of Fort Gratiot, Michigan (formerly of Franklin, Michigan) passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2018, nearly six months to the day after the passing of his wife Ruth Ann.
Proud son born to Everett Samuel Ross (who immigrated to the United States in 1921 at age 18 from Naples, Italy) and Esther Miller Ross on January 11, 1939. As a teenager, Ron loved cars and fixing small engines and was a talented catcher for Pershing High School's baseball team. While still a senior at Pershing, he was asked by the Detroit Tigers to join their team as a catcher, and one of his greatest disappointments was that his mother refused to sign the papers for him to attend training camp. Ron met Ruth Ann Zorn at Pershing, and they were married on January 3, 1958, at Royal Oak Missionary Church in Royal Oak, Michigan. A talented mechanic and fabricator, he opened a Texaco gas station in Birmingham, Michigan in 1960, and soon after daughter Carolyn was born. Ron pumped gas and fixed cars while Ruth ran the cash register with Carolyn behind the counter in a little basket. He moved on from the service station in the mid-sixties after rescuing a Ford executive whose car left him stranded and was quickly repaired by Ron. The executive was so impressed that he offered him a job on the spot. Ron joined the Ford engineering group and quickly honed his skills and discovered his entrepreneurial side. Daughter Barbra joined the family in 1966.
Seeking new challenges, Ron left Ford Motor Company and started his own engineering firm. His expertise at creating solutions to mechanical challenges soon had the business thriving. An avid drag racer and Bonneville challenger, Ron always had a pet project to go along with the various customer race engines, race cars, and technical displays that the business was founded on. Projects came rapidly, and Ron soon relied on his ability to discover and nurture other talented mechanics and fabricators and the business grew further. Many of these men and women went on to start and have success with their own businesses in Michigan and throughout the country. During these years, Ron also came up with and patented the Moto-Lift (a tool that is in almost every hot rodder's garage), a belt-driven supercharger based on the principals of a turbocharger, and even a solution to produce extra leg room in Jeeps. He rounded out his career at Nissan Motors as a Vehicle Accessory Engineer. After retirement, Ron stayed sharp, still working on ideas and challenges in his well-equipped garage until the end of his life.
Ron was very proud of Ruth's artistic ability. Her painting, gardening, cooking and homemaking skills created a beautiful home, and they shared a great love for animals. Ron was also proud of Carolyn's activism for people and animals, and Barbra's talent for writing, singing and acting, and he loved that both daughters obtained motorcycle licenses. He is survived by daughters Carolyn Ross and Barbra Ross, grandsons Darryl Ross and Anthony Ross, brother-in-law Robert (Nancy) Zorn, sister-in-law Dorothy Suarez, many nieces & great-nieces, nephews & great-nephews, his beloved cat Lille, and devoted dog Betsy, who was by his side when he passed away. Ron also had many loyal and dear friends (and a few younger men he considered honorary sons) who were shocked and saddened by his sudden passing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Hospital of Lakeport, 6191 Lakeshore Road, Fort Gratiot, MI 48059 to help stray & orphaned animals and pets in need, a cause very dear to Ron & Ruth's heart. A private memorial for Ron will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 31, 2019