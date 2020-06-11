Ronald J. Felstow
East China - Ronald J. Felstow, age 72, of East China passed away Wednesday June 10, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1947 to the late Harold and Ferne Felstow. Ron married Connie Fountain on march 11, 1977 and she preceded him in death on May 21, 2020.
Ron worked his whole life with Blue Water Plastics. He loved listening to Elvis and watching John Wayne movies.
He is survived by his god children, Tom (Randi) Fountain, Jami (Scott) Alexander, Christine (Christopher) Ross, nieces Charlene Hopkins, Michelle Olko and a nephew Shawn Felstow, as well as many other nieces and nephews and in laws.
Ron is preceded in death by his brother, Verne and sister, Mary.
Cremation has taken place and a Graveside Service for Ron and Connie will be held at a later date at Hillside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Blue Water Humane Society. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.