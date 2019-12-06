Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Dove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald John Dove

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald John Dove Obituary
Ronald John Dove

Kimball Township - Ronald John Dove, 65, of Kimball Township, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, December 5, 2019.

He was born April 28, 1954 in Port Huron to Velma and the late Reverend Laurence Dove. He married Janice Sparling on December 27, 1974 in Sparlingville Community Church. She preceded him in death on July 15, 2005.

Ron was a beloved son, loving husband, father, uncle, and friend. All who knew him saw his love for life and his generous and unassuming caring spirit. He loved children and was gentle and kind. Ron always had his favorite music playing and would share a word of comfort, a hug, a joke, and kind words with others. His sense of humor, his passion for life, his extraordinary faith, and his devotion to humbly loving God and all people will continue on.

He is survived by his mother, Velma; two sons, Ronald L.G. Dove and Benjamin Dove; three grandchildren, Rebekah, Faith, and Joshua Dove; two brothers, Dan Dove and Rev. Rick (Brenda) Dove; a sister, Connie Dove; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cynthia Dove, who went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. His brother, Reverend Rick Dove, will officiate.

Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township. Pallbearers will be Ronald L.G. Dove, Ben Dove, Dan Dove, David Sparling, Jeremy Jackson, and Jasmine Wasylk.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Clair County Council on Aging. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -