Ronald John Dove
Kimball Township - Ronald John Dove, 65, of Kimball Township, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, December 5, 2019.
He was born April 28, 1954 in Port Huron to Velma and the late Reverend Laurence Dove. He married Janice Sparling on December 27, 1974 in Sparlingville Community Church. She preceded him in death on July 15, 2005.
Ron was a beloved son, loving husband, father, uncle, and friend. All who knew him saw his love for life and his generous and unassuming caring spirit. He loved children and was gentle and kind. Ron always had his favorite music playing and would share a word of comfort, a hug, a joke, and kind words with others. His sense of humor, his passion for life, his extraordinary faith, and his devotion to humbly loving God and all people will continue on.
He is survived by his mother, Velma; two sons, Ronald L.G. Dove and Benjamin Dove; three grandchildren, Rebekah, Faith, and Joshua Dove; two brothers, Dan Dove and Rev. Rick (Brenda) Dove; a sister, Connie Dove; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cynthia Dove, who went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. His brother, Reverend Rick Dove, will officiate.
Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township. Pallbearers will be Ronald L.G. Dove, Ben Dove, Dan Dove, David Sparling, Jeremy Jackson, and Jasmine Wasylk.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Clair County Council on Aging. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019