Ronald Kent Pritchett
Ronald Kent Pritchett, age 74, of Sandusky, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born February 25, 1945 in Marlette, MI to the late Delmar and June (Moriaritey) Pritchett. He graduated from Sandusky High School in 1963. He married Sandra Lubnau on July 18th, 1964. He worked for Wolverine State Bank in Sandusky, then in 1972 he began working at Ball Insurance Agency until he retired in 2016.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed collecting sports cards and coins. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time at the cabin up north. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Ron is survived by his wife Sandra, daughters Tamara (Eric) Longuski, of St. Clair, MI, Tonya (Eric) Rodgers, of Swartz Creek, MI and his son Ryan Pritchett, of Sandusky, his five grandchildren, Nathan and Sarah Longuski, Elijah and Eryn Rodgers, and Channing Pritchett, brother, Rick (Annette) Pritchett. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gary Pritchett, and sisters Joyce Ball, and Barbara Wisdom.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 30th, at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Sandusky, MI.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM, until the time of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Family Discretionary Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Hacker Funeral Parlors.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.hackerfuneralparlors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019