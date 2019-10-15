Services
East China Twp. - Ronald M. Senger, age 85, of East China Twp., passed away October 15, 2019. He was born December 20, 1933 in Detroit to the late Frank and Germaine Senger.

He proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On November 17, 1984, Ron married Harriet Barber and they enjoyed 34 years of marriage. Ron started working outdoors at a young age with his father. His love of growing plants and trees carried throughout his career as owner and past president of Marine City Nursery. When not working Ron enjoyed traveling, including a trip to Europe and annual cruises to the Caribbean. He was also a World War II history buff and enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife, Harriet Senger; daughter, Marcie (Paul) MacLeod; grandchildren, Lindsay Marlatt (Cory) and Eric Walker; the love of his life, great granddaughter, Gemma Marlatt; siblings, Carole Piper, Warren (Jeanie) Senger, Gail (Joe) Posey, Frank (Patti) Senger, Mike Senger and Pat (Diane) Senger; sister in law, Suzy Senger; brother in law, Joe Bachler and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Bob Senger, Julianne Caraway, and Mary Bachler.

A Funeral Mass will be Saturday October 19th at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, OLR Parish, Marine City. Visiting hours are Friday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Saturday 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at church prior to mass.

Memorials are suggested to: McLaren Hospice or the Michigan Spinal Cord Injury Association (MSCIA) To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
