Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Copenhagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Martin Copenhagen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Martin Copenhagen Obituary
Ronald Martin Copenhagen

St. Clair - Ronald Martin Copenhagen, age 57, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully March 5, 2020. He was born February 2, 1963 to the late Richard and Sally Copenhagen.

On January 7, 1989, Ron married Dawn McNichol. Ron owned and operated Ronald Copenhagen Contracting for over 30 years. He enjoyed his work, but also took time to enjoy some of the things he loved such as hunting, fishing, mud bogging and cooking and eating during social events.

Ron is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dawn Copenhagen; children, Rion (Kendall) Copenhagen, Joey Copenhagen (fiancée Maribeth Vickers) and Bailee Copenhagen (fiancée Jake Danneels); beloved grandchildren, Peyton, Cadie, Evin and Stella; sister, Christine (Chris Mabbitt) Copenhagen as well as many special family members and friends.

He was predeceased by his brother, Rick Copenhagen.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday March 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are Monday 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to service.

Memorials may be made to wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -