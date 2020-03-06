|
|
Ronald Martin Copenhagen
St. Clair - Ronald Martin Copenhagen, age 57, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully March 5, 2020. He was born February 2, 1963 to the late Richard and Sally Copenhagen.
On January 7, 1989, Ron married Dawn McNichol. Ron owned and operated Ronald Copenhagen Contracting for over 30 years. He enjoyed his work, but also took time to enjoy some of the things he loved such as hunting, fishing, mud bogging and cooking and eating during social events.
Ron is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dawn Copenhagen; children, Rion (Kendall) Copenhagen, Joey Copenhagen (fiancée Maribeth Vickers) and Bailee Copenhagen (fiancée Jake Danneels); beloved grandchildren, Peyton, Cadie, Evin and Stella; sister, Christine (Chris Mabbitt) Copenhagen as well as many special family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his brother, Rick Copenhagen.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday March 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are Monday 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to service.
Memorials may be made to wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020