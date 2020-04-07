|
Ronald S. Brickey
Clyde - 80, of Clyde Township, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Lake Huron Medical Center, following recent months of health struggles.
He was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on March 19, 1940, son of the late Sidney and Rose (Jaworski) Brickey.
Ron married Loui Lea Fritz, on October 28, 2001, in Flushing, Michigan.
Ron graduated from Mile McDonnell High School in Winnipeg and continued his education at The University of North Dakota and Northwestern Medical School where he became a Physical Therapist. He built his businesses, Ron Brickey Associates in Port Huron and Rehabilitation Specialists in Troy. Ron liked playing golf and hockey. He loved being a hockey coach and also had a passion for photography and swing dancing. Anything he did, he did it at 400%.
Surviving in addition to his wife Loui of 18 years are his three children, Katherine (Fred) Smith of Roseville, Scott (Paige) Brickey of Burtchville, and TJ (Magdalena) Brickey of Clinton Township; two stepsons, Ryan (Mika) Heslop of Montrose and Travis (Christina) Heslop of East China; 11 grandchildren, Timothy, Breanne (Joel), Sydney, Scooter (Ronald), Caitlin, Nadia, Zoe, Nicholas, Alex, Skyler, and Abigail; and two brothers, Robert (Janice) Brickey of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and Roger Brickey of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
A private family visitation has taken place. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home in Port Huron.
Memorials are suggested to the Port Huron Hockey Association.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020