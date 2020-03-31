|
Ronald W. "Butch" Bradley
Port Huron - It is with the deepest sadness that Ronald W. "Butch" Bradley, age 77, of Port Huron, passed away on March 27, 2020, in McLaren Port Huron Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born on February 11, 1943, in Port Huron, to the late Ray and Elizabeth Bradley. Ronald was married to Nancy May Hoffman, on November 3, 1962.
He graduated from Port Huron High School in 1961, Ronald was the owner and operator of Bradley and Son Moving and Storage. He was a member of the Elks and the Moose Lodge. Butch enjoyed spending time with his family, bowling, baseball, and playing euchre.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Nancy Bradley, daughter Leann (Steve) Warner, daughter Julie (Brian) Hess, son Ronald (Linda) Bradley. Grandchildren, Ryan (Jennifer) Wilkinson, Jordan (Brittany) Smarch, Steven Warner, Lindsey Warner, Alex Currier, Aliyah Bradley, Tyler Warner, Audrianna Bradley, and Dylan Hess, 6 great grandchildren and sister Sandra McKeever, along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date, cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
