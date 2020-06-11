Rosa Gretta Fleisher
Port Huron - Rosa Gretta Fleisher, 52, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
She was born January 18, 1968 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Brigitte and the late Leroy Fleisher.
Rosa loved her boys and enjoyed spending time with them.
She is survived by her children, Steven Williams Jr (Christina Gregorich) and Michael Williams; a sister, Maria Fleisher (Jerry Yacks Jr.); and her mother, Brigitte Fleisher. Her father, Leroy, preceded her in death.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.