Rosa J. VanDenBerghe
Fort Gratiot - Rosa J. VanDenBerghe, age 89, of Fort Gratiot, formerly of Columbus Twp., passed away August 26, 2019. She was born July 10, 1930 in Belgium. On September 29, 1951 Rosa married Roger P. VanDenBerghe. He predeceased her in 2008.
Rosa worked for St. John Hospital, Detroit for 30 years. She was a longtime member of Holy Family Parish, Memphis.
Rosa is survived by family members in Belgium and close friends.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 31st at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, Memphis. Interment will be in St. Philip Cemetery. Visiting hours are Friday 3 to7 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Saturday at church 10 to 11 a.m. prior to mass.
Memorials may be made to the family for mass intentions. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 28, 2019