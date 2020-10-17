Rosalia Agnes Schulte
Marysville - Rosalia Agnes Schulte, 94, of Marysville, went to her Heavenly home on Friday, October 16, 2020, after living at Marwood Nursing and Rehab Home for two years.
Rosalie "Rosy" was born in Sandwich, Ontario, Canada on August 5, 1926 to the late John and Anastazia Krupa. They moved to Michigan and Rosy was raised in the Smiths Creek area. She graduated from Memphis High School in 1945.
Rosy married Lawrence Leo Schulte from Harbor Beach on October 6, 1962 in Warren, where they lived for 31 years. Larry preceded her in death on February 23, 1994.
She was employed by Chrysler Corporation for 44 years. She enjoyed playing baseball, bowling and golfing for Chrysler.
She moved to Marysville in 2000 and joined St. Christopher Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Ann Trumble; brother, Walter Krupa; loving nieces and nephews, Robert Nodus, Ann (Ken) Laming, John (Marlene) Zdral, Robert (Laurie) Krupa, Roberta Precour, Nicholas (Linda) Krupa, Kathleen (Steve) Elamon, Carol Ann (Gary) Johnson, Anita Pahman, Janice (Larry) Boyd, Janet (Willie) Taylor, Mark Westrick, Paul (Barbara) Westrick, Gala Krupa, Beth Nodus and Ilda Westrick. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary (Joe) Nodus and Adeline (Julian) Zdral; three brothers, William (Lillian and Mary), Nicholas and Andrew (Gertrude) Krupa; and two nephews, Victor Nodus and Ronald Krupa.
Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. A scripture service will be held at 7:00 pm. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Mrs. Schulte will lie in state from 10:30 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in St. Christopher Catholic Church. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Christopher Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com