Rosalie A. Schweihofer
1940 - 2020
Rosalie A. Schweihofer

St. Clair - Rosalie A. Schweihofer, age 79, of St. Clair, passed away July 1, 2020. She was born December 9, 1940 to the late Walter and Stella Jaronoski.

On April 11, 1970 Rosalie married John "Jack" Schweihofer. He preceded her in death in 2013. Rosalie was a dedicated 50 year employee at North American Benefit Association and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her brothers in law and sisters in law, Dawn Jaronoski, Walt and Marion Jones, Jerry and Linda Schweihofer, Elaine Schweihofer, Louise Courville and Dan and Ann Linsday; special nephew, Richard Jaronoski, many nieces, nephews and cousins and her four legged friends, Anna and Zoey.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Richard Jaronoski and brothers in law, Jim Schweihofer and Jim Courville.

Funeral mass will be Monday July 6th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Sunday 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church or Blue Water Humane Society. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
JUL
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
JUL
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
