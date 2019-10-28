|
|
Rosalie Marjorie Franke
Fort Gratiot - Rosalie Marjorie Franke, 92, of Fort Gratiot, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 4, 1927 in Keewatin, Minnesota to Frank and Amelia (Pecar) Grivest.
Rosalie's childhood years were spent growing up in Keewatin with her sisters, Agnes and Mary. After graduation from high school, Rosalie attended and graduated in 1948 from St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Duluth, Minnesota where she became a registered nurse at St. Mary's. While at the hospital, she met a young doctor named Armin Franke. They were married January 14, 1950 in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Rosalie became a housewife, raising two wonderful children in Port Huron. She was very active in the community, serving as a member and a president of the St. Clair County Women's Medical Auxiliary, and a member of the Port Huron Garden Club.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Dr. Armin T. Franke; a son, Martin (Yolanda Pittman) Franke; a daughter, Janet (Mark) Behrendt; granddaughters, Erin and Hanna; and Boone (the dog).
Private graveside services will be held in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to any .
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019