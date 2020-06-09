Rosalie S. Fenner
Port Huron - Rosalie Shirley Fenner, 84, of Port Huron, died Monday, June 8, 2020.
She was born December 23, 1935 in Lexington to the late Carl and Lucille Stapleton. She married Roger Fenner on March 6, 1954 in Lexington.
Mrs. Fenner was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ and was very active with Mary Martha Guild, Chancel Choir, Circle 7 and helping with child care. She was a loyal member of the 24th Street McDonald Lunch Group. Rosalie was involved in the PTA and Girl Scouts when her girls were young. She enjoyed reading, walking and drinking tea and loved to spend time with family and friends, especially her three grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Roger; two daughters, Shelly (John) Krasny and Kimberley (Bob) Eick; three grandchildren, Travis Wolff, Lindsey Krasny and Nicholas (Hope) Krasny; a great grandson, Johnathan Krasny; three siblings, Leslie (Joan) Stapleton, Richard (Becky) Stapleton and Carl (Carol) Stapleton; brother-in-law, Jim Chisholm; sister-in-law, Nancy Stapleton; many special nieces and nephews; and many friends, including lifelong best friend, Joanne Bush. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Lawrence (Norma) Stapleton and Louise (Marty) Neelis; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Maynard (Betty) Fenner, Joyce Chisholm, Joan Hubbard, and Lewis Fenner; niece, Lynn Smiley; and nephews, Brian Stapleton and Ralph Smiley.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Funeral services for the family will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to watch the service livestream by going to Rosalie's obituary page on the funeral home website. Dr. Richard E. Hotchkin will officiate.
The public is welcome to join the family in the funeral home parking lot at 11:45 a.m. for a procession to Lakeside Cemetery and graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
"Remember me loving you!" ~Rosie
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.