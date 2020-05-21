Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose E. Allen


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose E. Allen Obituary
Rose E. Allen

Fort Gratiot - Rose Elizabeth Allen, 98, of Fort Gratiot, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

She was born November 15, 1921 in Port Huron to the late Fred and Alvera Gillett.

Rose is survived by two sons, Robert (Dawn) Allen and Donald Allen; two grandchildren, Robert (Tonya) Allen II and Julie (Mitch) Poole; four great grandsons, Adam and Matthew Allen and Stone and Drake Poole; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Allen; daughter, Sandra K. Allen; daughter-in-law, Georgia H. Allen; and five siblings, Lawrence, Joseph, and Robert Gillett, Marie Berger and Cecilia Lindke.

Graveside services at Mt. Hope Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. For guestbook and information, please visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now