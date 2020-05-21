|
|
Rose E. Allen
Fort Gratiot - Rose Elizabeth Allen, 98, of Fort Gratiot, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She was born November 15, 1921 in Port Huron to the late Fred and Alvera Gillett.
Rose is survived by two sons, Robert (Dawn) Allen and Donald Allen; two grandchildren, Robert (Tonya) Allen II and Julie (Mitch) Poole; four great grandsons, Adam and Matthew Allen and Stone and Drake Poole; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Allen; daughter, Sandra K. Allen; daughter-in-law, Georgia H. Allen; and five siblings, Lawrence, Joseph, and Robert Gillett, Marie Berger and Cecilia Lindke.
Graveside services at Mt. Hope Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. For guestbook and information, please visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2020