Rose H. Watson
Fort Gratiot - Rose H. Watson, 96 of Fort Gratiot, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
She was born March 22, 1923 in Allenton, Michigan to the late Karl and Eva Schwartz. Rose married Loyall G. Watson on August 30, 1942 in Capac. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2003 after 60 years of marriage.
She graduated from Capac High School in 1940, attended Detroit Business College, and began working in the old courthouse as a secretary to Judge George and Judge Stewart. Over the years, she also worked as an aide in Port Huron Area Schools, and at The Collection dress shop.
Rose was a member of St. Martin Lutheran Church. She served in many ways over the years: on the Altar Guild at church, the Ladies Association at Port Huron Golf Club, Town Hall, the Soup Kitchen, and the Garden Club. She loved her family, her dear friends, gardening, and golf. And, Oh! Could she put on a dinner party!
She is survived by her children, George (John Fitzpatrick) Watson, Nancy (Mark) Edwards, and David (Debra) Watson; grandchildren, Charlotte Lutin, Kourtney (Jess) Morrissette, Kim (Chad) Kulp, Allan Edwards, and Stephen (Malissa) Edwards; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Matthew, and Peter Schwartz.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in St. Martin Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 10:30 am. The Reverend Bonnie Klos will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Mid-City Nutrition. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020