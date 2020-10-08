Rose M. McCormick
St. Clair - Rose M. McCormick, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, age 90, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully at her son's home on October 7, 2020. She was born on the family farm in Casco Twp. on October 6, 1930 to the late Frank and Catherine Dziedzic. She married John "Jack" McCormick on October 24, 1953. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2000.
She worked for many years at the Diamond Crystal Salt Company/Akzo in St. Clair. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair and belonged to the Daughters of Isabella and also worked on the funeral luncheon committee. She loved to dance, play cards, bowling and tend to her flower gardens. She was also an avid Detroit Tigers fan. Most of all she enjoyed her time spent with her family.
She is survived by her children; Dr. Kenneth (Julie) McCormick, Karen (James) Donohue, and Pat (Shari) McCormick. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Molly (Rich) Raz, Kevin McCormick, Scott McCormick, Brian Donohue, Casey (Jen) Donohue, Patrick (Maddy) Donohue, Jamie (Tim) Marney, Christopher McCormick, and Shaun McCormick, her great-grandchildren; Ezra and Jack Raz, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by 7 brothers and 3 sisters.
Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 13 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours will be Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Monday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. A rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m. Monday evening. On Tuesday prayers will be said at 10:15 a.m. prior to mass at the funeral home. Face coverings are required. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Clair. Memorials are suggested to the St. Mary's Cemetery Fund. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngcolonial.com