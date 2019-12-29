|
|
Rose M. Welser
Mio - Rose M. Welser, age 85 of Mio, Michigan, passed away at her home on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Rose was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 18, 1934 to Charles and Marie (Edwards) Huff. She graduated from St. Clair High School with her future husband Andy Welser, who she wed on February 27, 1954. Together they raised 7 children and 1 granddaughter. Rose enjoyed family get-togethers, gardening, shopping, going for walks, being outdoors, and caring for her husband, home, and yard work.
Rose is survived by her husband of 65 years Andy Welser; her children: AJ Welser (Patty Sherwood), Deanna (Jim) Osterland, Marty (Rene) Welser, Chuck Welser, Debbie (John) Berry, Joe Welser, and Paul (Connie) Welser; former daughter-in-law, Robin Welser; her grandchildren: Josh Osterland, Nick (Kate) Osterland, Danielle (Brian) Oswald Jr., Michael (Kristen) White, Britney Welser, Jessica Welser, Angela (Drew) Havercroft, Adam (Katie) Berry, Daniel Berry, Ashley Welser, Phillip (Kali-Rae) Welser, and Andrea Welser (Dustin Fett). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Brian Oswald III, Aubrey Oswald, Grayson Oswald, Wesley White, Owen White, Ryleigh Havercroft, Lawson Welser, and Skylar Fett. Rose was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: Betty, Charlene, Beverly, Karen, and Charles.
In accordance with Rose's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 - 11 AM at the Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, MI, with Funeral Services at 11 AM with Mr. James Slasinski officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Mary Shrine Restoration Fund, Oscoda County Council on Aging, Munson Home Healthcare and Hospice, or to the Mio Dummy Club.
Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, MI.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019