Rosella Louks



Clyde Township - Rosella Louks, 95, of Clyde Township, was Promoted to Glory Tuesday, April 2, 2019 surrounded by her family.



She was born February 28, 1924 in Port Huron to the late Ernest and Georgiarose Lottner. She married Lowell M. Louks on June 3, 1941 in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on December 16, 1996.



Rosella was a longtime member of the Salvation Army, where she was active with volunteer work. She was involved in WBA and enjoyed camping and traveling.



She is survived by four sons, Gary (Linda) Louks, Colin (Bernadine) Louks, Patrick (Cathy) Louks, and Michael (Holly) Webster; three daughters, Janet (David) Hustek, Karen (Michael) Loxton, and Louanne (Kenneth) Reeves); grandchildren, Gary (Tina) Louks Jr., Cheryl Hall, Kimberly (Tom) Tippins, Todd (Karen) Louks, Tamara (Kevin) Burtch, Christopher (Carol) Dickinson, Angie (Leland) Hammond, Kenneth Loxton, Tracy Agostino, Justin (Lisa) Reeves, Matthew (Rebecca) Reeves, Todd (Beth) Randall, and Rhonda Randall ; many great grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley (Howard) Stein. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Malcom; two infant grandchildren, and a brother, Wayne Stickney.



Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Salvation Army Citadel with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Her grandson, Matthew Reeves will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Humane Society or the St. Clair County Allied Veterans. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.



I have fought the good fight,



I have finished the race,



I have kept the faith



2 Timothy 4:7 Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary