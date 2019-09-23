Resources
Rosemarie A. Moore


1961 - 2019
Fort Gratiot - Rosemarie Alma Moore, passed from this life to be with Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Friday, September 20, 2019. She was surrounded by her children, siblings, relatives, grandchildren and special friends at her mother's home on Pollina Avenue for her final time on earth.

Rose was born to Milford and June (Post) Groff in Port Huron, Michigan on January 4, 1961.

All through life Rose had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and was an active member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church. She attended all the sporting events of her sons and grandchildren. Rose enjoyed family picnics, parties, and especially spending time with her family and friends.

Rose will be remembered dearly in our hearts and prayers always.

Rose leaves behind, her mother, June Groff; three sons, Jason, Chad, and Lucas Moore; seven siblings, Terry (Arthur) Viola, Thomas (Celine) Groff, Susan (Scott) Hartfil, Eric (Linda) Groff, Paul (Ailyn) Groff; Jeannie (Matthew) Lewandowski, and Melissa (Nick) Youtsos; three grandchildren, Morgan, Nolan and Savannah Moore, several nieces, nephews and many family friends and relatives.

Rose was preceded in death by her father, Milford Groff.

The family of Rose invites you to visit and share memories on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, visitation will be begin at 10:30 a.m. Father Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

For guest book and information, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 23, 2019
