Rosemarie M. Harris
Port Huron - Rosemarie M. Harris, 96, of Port Huron, died Friday, June 19, 2020

She was born Dec. 24, 1923 to the late Frank and Margaret Kendrick. Rosie was a lifelong Port Huron resident. She married William E. Harris on March 14, 1947.

Rosie worked for Port Huron Hospital and was in charge of the medical records department for 22 years. She continued working for doctors through the next 25 years of her career.

Rosie loved to play euchre and to travel with the senior groups. She was active in Church groups and PSI. Rosie enjoyed organizing her PHHS Class reunions.

She is survived by three children, Roger Harris, Margo Harris and Brian Harris (Donna Niester); five grandchildren, Adam (Mary Ellen) Harris, Anne (Chris) Quayle, Jordan (Lola) Harris, Rachel Harris (Paul Preiss), and Amanda Harris (Patrick Simone); four great grandchildren, Phoenix and Harris Quayle, Sydney Harris and Julian Harris.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill; a brother, John F. Kendrick; half-sister Janet Charron Hartson; and daughters-in-law Stephanie Harris and Lisa Harris.

A special thank you to the staff at Lakeshore Woods that took wonderful care of Rosie for over 7 years. Also, thank you to Seasons Hospice for their care and support.

Memorials can be made to Lisa Harris Pink Ribbon of Hope Fund (c/o Community Foundation of St Clair County, 500 Water Street, Port Huron, MI 48060) or Team Stephanie Harris Walk to End Alzheimer's on 9/20/20 in Kalamazoo (http://act.alz.org/goto/TeamStephanieHarris). To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.

A committal service will be held the first week of August in Lakeside Cemetery.




Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
