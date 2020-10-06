1/1
Rosemary Ann Hughes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Ann Hughes

Port Huron - Rosemary Ann Hughes, age 69, of Port Huron, Michigan, passed away on September 26 th, 2020. Rose was born and raised in Detroit where she attended Immaculata High School class of 1969, and the University of Detroit. Rose was in the first class of women to study at the University of Notre Dame. As a single parent, Rose obtained her master's degree in counseling of women from Wayne State University. At the University of Dublin, she took graduate courses in women studies.

Rosemary was a wonderful woman of great strength. Rose loved deeply and inspired many. Rose was an intelligent, gregarious, and adventurous person. Rose traveled to many countries which included living in Ireland for a year. Rose enjoyed reading, writing and attending the theater. As a licensed professional counselor and educator of women, Rose expressed her passion to empower women to reach their full potential. For sixteen years she taught Women's Studies at Oakland University in the Sociology Department. Rose was active in numerous community organizations to make the world a better place.

Her incredibly full life included her family and dear friends. Rose is survived by her son James E. Tompkins Jr. (Caitlin Sickels), her grandson Owain R. Tompkins, her siblings and their families including J. Patrick Hughes Ph.D. (Cecelia), J. Michael Hughes, J.D. (Sarah), J. John Hughes III, J.D. (decd) (Mary Beth) and the Hon. Muriel D. Hughes (Robert Schneider).

A private memorial mass was held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The family is requesting donations to support and educate vulnerable women, Vista Maria 20651 West Warren Street, Dearborn Heights, Mi 48127.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved