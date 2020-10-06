Rosemary Ann Hughes



Port Huron - Rosemary Ann Hughes, age 69, of Port Huron, Michigan, passed away on September 26 th, 2020. Rose was born and raised in Detroit where she attended Immaculata High School class of 1969, and the University of Detroit. Rose was in the first class of women to study at the University of Notre Dame. As a single parent, Rose obtained her master's degree in counseling of women from Wayne State University. At the University of Dublin, she took graduate courses in women studies.



Rosemary was a wonderful woman of great strength. Rose loved deeply and inspired many. Rose was an intelligent, gregarious, and adventurous person. Rose traveled to many countries which included living in Ireland for a year. Rose enjoyed reading, writing and attending the theater. As a licensed professional counselor and educator of women, Rose expressed her passion to empower women to reach their full potential. For sixteen years she taught Women's Studies at Oakland University in the Sociology Department. Rose was active in numerous community organizations to make the world a better place.



Her incredibly full life included her family and dear friends. Rose is survived by her son James E. Tompkins Jr. (Caitlin Sickels), her grandson Owain R. Tompkins, her siblings and their families including J. Patrick Hughes Ph.D. (Cecelia), J. Michael Hughes, J.D. (Sarah), J. John Hughes III, J.D. (decd) (Mary Beth) and the Hon. Muriel D. Hughes (Robert Schneider).



A private memorial mass was held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The family is requesting donations to support and educate vulnerable women, Vista Maria 20651 West Warren Street, Dearborn Heights, Mi 48127.









