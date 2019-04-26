|
|
Rosemary C Repp
Croswell - Rosemary Catherine Repp, 95, of Croswell, died April 20, 2019. Rosemary was born December 29, 1923, in Croswell. She was the daughter of Nicholas and Catherine Tisch. She married Casper Repp on January 24, 1942, in St. Patrick's Church, Croswell. Rosemary and Casper were farmers in Lexington Township until they retired. Rosemary loved nature. She loved to be outdoors. She had a huge vegetable and flower garden on the farm. She loved animals. She was always rescuing an injured bird or trying to find a home for a stray dog or cat. She had a loving heart. She was always there for us.
Surviving are her two sons, Thomas (Sharon), & Tim; five daughters, Rosemary Schmidt, Barbara (Lynn) Mead, Joan (Kurt) Simpson, Marian Repp, and Rita (Terry) Ernest; 13 grandchildren: 34 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2001, three brothers, five sisters, and two daughters-in-law, Susan and Pamela.
Mass of a Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Monday, April 29 in St. Denis Catholic Church, Lexington. Father Donald Eppenbrock will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery Croswell. Rosemary's grandchildren will be pallbearers.
Visiting hours will be 1-8 PM Sunday in the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Croswell. Rosary will be held 7 PM Sunday.
Special thanks to all the staff of Lake Huron Senior Community and the nursing staff of Great Lakes Caring and The Medical Team.
She loved her family and will be greatly missed. Memorials may be made to St. Denis Church, Lexington, or the Blue Water Area Humane Society, Port Huron, in memory of Rosemary Repp, for Buddy, her feline companion. To send condolences, visit www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 26, 2019