Rosemary E. Coker
Croswell - Rosemary E. Coker, age 76, of Croswell, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Medilodge of Yale.
She was born on September 2, 1943 in Port Huron, a daughter of the late Walter Edward & Mary Catherine (O'Connel) Chaffee. She and Ralph D. Coker were married on July 14, 1962 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port Huron.
Rosemary loved to sew and was accomplished seamstress, making many of her and her family's clothes. She also enjoyed making jewelry. Rosemary was a longtime member of the former St. Patricks Catholic Church in Croswell and a current member of Ave Maria Parish-St. Denis Catholic Church in Lexington. .
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Coker of Croswell; 4 sons, Scott (Michelle) Coker of Lexington, Jeffery (Tracy) Coker of Lake Orion, Dennis (Rene) Coker of Fort Gratiot, and Todd (Cindy) Coker of Algonac; a brother, Daniel (Judy) Chaffe of Utica and a sister, Beverly Griffin of Indiana; 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.
Rosemary was preceded in death by an infant sister, Patricia Chaffee and her sister, Barbara Crosslin and her brother, Larry Chaffee.
Visitation will be from 2-5 PM and 7-9 PM Thursday, at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell. Rosary Devotions will be held at 7:30 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM on Friday at the Ave Maria Parish-St. Denis Catholic Church in Lexington, with visiting from 10-11 at the church. Fr. Donald J. Eppenbrock will officiate. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Croswell.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 12, 2019