Port Huron - Rosie L. Lott-Howell, 69, a past resident of Port Huron, MI entered into eternal rest Sunday, December 8, 2019. She leaves a devoted family; her husband of 52 years, Frank Howell, Sr.; two daughters Angela and LaShonne; two sons Frank Jr. and Rojay; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her parents were Leroy and Rosie K. Lott.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 14th at 3pm at Gregory Levett and Sons Funeral Home, Chapel 914 Scenic Hwy, Lawrenceville GA. The family will receive friends December 13th from noon to 8pm at the funeral home www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
