|
|
Ross C. Hurley
Carsonville - Ross C. Hurley, 92, of Carsonville, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.
He was born October 15, 1927 in Amadore, the son of Lionel and Corean (Finney) Hurley. He and Marion L. Wise his wife of 64 years were married on April 16, 1955 in Cass City.
Ross was a Sargent in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He drove truck in the construction business and farmed. He was also avid harness horseman, Ross and Marion traveled Michigan for 40 years successfully training and racing standardbreds. He was a lifetime member of the Michigan Harness Horseman's Association. He was a member of the Croswell American Legion Post #255 and he attended the Forester U. Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife Marion; sons Steve (Debbie) and John (Debbie) and a daughter Jennifer (John) Center and a daughter in law Lonnea; 10 grandchildren: Mandi (Bob), Tyler, Zachary, Jacob, Kevin, Levi, Ryan, Seth, Max and Michael. Also, by his multitude of nieces and nephews who were all his favorites.
He was preceded in death by sons Barry and infant Joel, brothers, Arnold, Maurice, Gerald, Ron and L.J. and sisters Virginia, Catherine, Geraldine, and Madeline.
And as Ross would often say the above is a "True Story"
The funeral will be 11 A.M. Thursday, November 21 in the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Carsonville. The Rev. Ellen Schippert, United Methodist pastor will officiate. Burial will be in Washington Cemetery, with military rites provided by Croswell American Legion Post #255.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 2 to 9 P.M. and Thursday from 10 to 11 A.M. Memorials are suggested to or Sanilac County Veterans Affairs.
www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019