Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
85 S Main St
Carsonville, MI 48419
(810) 657-9595
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Hurley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross C. Hurley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ross C. Hurley Obituary
Ross C. Hurley

Carsonville - Ross C. Hurley, 92, of Carsonville, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.

He was born October 15, 1927 in Amadore, the son of Lionel and Corean (Finney) Hurley. He and Marion L. Wise his wife of 64 years were married on April 16, 1955 in Cass City.

Ross was a Sargent in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He drove truck in the construction business and farmed. He was also avid harness horseman, Ross and Marion traveled Michigan for 40 years successfully training and racing standardbreds. He was a lifetime member of the Michigan Harness Horseman's Association. He was a member of the Croswell American Legion Post #255 and he attended the Forester U. Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife Marion; sons Steve (Debbie) and John (Debbie) and a daughter Jennifer (John) Center and a daughter in law Lonnea; 10 grandchildren: Mandi (Bob), Tyler, Zachary, Jacob, Kevin, Levi, Ryan, Seth, Max and Michael. Also, by his multitude of nieces and nephews who were all his favorites.

He was preceded in death by sons Barry and infant Joel, brothers, Arnold, Maurice, Gerald, Ron and L.J. and sisters Virginia, Catherine, Geraldine, and Madeline.

And as Ross would often say the above is a "True Story"

The funeral will be 11 A.M. Thursday, November 21 in the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Carsonville. The Rev. Ellen Schippert, United Methodist pastor will officiate. Burial will be in Washington Cemetery, with military rites provided by Croswell American Legion Post #255.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 2 to 9 P.M. and Thursday from 10 to 11 A.M. Memorials are suggested to or Sanilac County Veterans Affairs.

www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -